SpongeBob SquarePants - S11 Ep. 11

image-placeholder22 mins

S11 Ep. 11 - Chatterbox Gary/ Don't Feed The Clowns

Gary has a pet translation collar, and he's talking up a storm. Everyone loves it... except for Squidward! When a small clown gets left behind by the circus, SpongeBob takes them under his wing.

image-placeholder22 mins

S11 Ep. 10 - Cuddle E. Hugs/ Pat The Horse

SpongeBob's new friend is a giant fluffy hamster. There's one problem, though: no one else can see him! Patrick wants to be a horse!

image-placeholder22 mins

S11 Ep. 9 - Squid Noir/ Scavenger Pants

When his clarinet goes missing, Squidward must become a hardboiled detective to find it. Squidward sends SpongeBob and Patrick on an increasingly difficult scavenger hunt to get them out of his hair.

image-placeholder22 mins

S11 Ep. 8 - Sanitation Insanity/ Bunny Hunt

When Mr. Krabs gets in trouble for littering, he makes SpongeBob and Squidward clean up Bikini Bottom. A sea bunny ravages Squidward's garden, but SpongeBob thinks it's cute!

image-placeholder22 mins

S11 Ep. 7 - Krabby Patty Creature Feature/ Teacher's Pests

A new secret Krabby Patty formula has disastrous results for Bikini Bottom, and only SpongeBob can save the day. Mr. Krabs and Plankton have to take boating school classes.

image-placeholder23 mins

S11 Ep. 12 - Bernacle Face / Pet Sitter Pat

The night before the school dance, Mr. Krabs asks SpongeBob to help Pearl get rid of a barnacle on her face. SpongeBob asks Patrick to pet-sit Gary while he's away at his Grandma's birthday party.

image-placeholder23 mins

S11 Ep. 11 - Mermaidman Begins / Plankton's Good Eye

Mermaidman and Barnacleboy let SpongeBob and Patrick in on their secret, heroic origins! Later, using SpongeBob's DNA, Plantkon grows himself a second eye...and becomes nice!

image-placeholder23 mins

S11 Ep. 8 - Patrick's Staycation / Walking The Plankton

Patrick takes a break from the hustle and bustle of his daily life with some over-the-top pampering from SpongeBob.

