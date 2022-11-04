SpongeBob SquarePants - S11 Ep. 11

Episodes
S11 Ep. 11 - Chatterbox Gary/ Don't Feed The Clowns
Gary has a pet translation collar, and he's talking up a storm. Everyone loves it... except for Squidward! When a small clown gets left behind by the circus, SpongeBob takes them under his wing.
S11 Ep. 10 - Cuddle E. Hugs/ Pat The Horse
SpongeBob's new friend is a giant fluffy hamster. There's one problem, though: no one else can see him! Patrick wants to be a horse!
S11 Ep. 9 - Squid Noir/ Scavenger Pants
When his clarinet goes missing, Squidward must become a hardboiled detective to find it. Squidward sends SpongeBob and Patrick on an increasingly difficult scavenger hunt to get them out of his hair.
S11 Ep. 8 - Sanitation Insanity/ Bunny Hunt
When Mr. Krabs gets in trouble for littering, he makes SpongeBob and Squidward clean up Bikini Bottom. A sea bunny ravages Squidward's garden, but SpongeBob thinks it's cute!
S11 Ep. 7 - Krabby Patty Creature Feature/ Teacher's Pests
A new secret Krabby Patty formula has disastrous results for Bikini Bottom, and only SpongeBob can save the day. Mr. Krabs and Plankton have to take boating school classes.