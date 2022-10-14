SpongeBob SquarePants - S11 Ep. 1

Episodes
S11 Ep. 1 - Cave Dwelling Sponge/ The Clam Whisperer
When a prehistoric Sponge is unfrozen, he causes chaos all over town. A flock of clams descend on Bikini Bottom so SpongeBob has to get them out before they ruin the whole town!
S11 Ep. 26 - Hello Bikini Bottom!
A concert promoter wants to send SpongeBob and Squidward on the road, until greedy Mr. Krabs decides to manage them - and their "world tour" - himself.
S11 Ep. 25 - The Good Krabby Name / Move IT Or Lose IT
Mr. Krabs wants all of Bikini Bottom to eat at the Krusty Krab. Later, Mr. Krabs and Plankton circulate petitions to see which restaurant will get bulldozed by the city.
S11 Ep. 24 - Super Evil Aquatic Villian Team Up Is Go! / Chum Fricassee
Plankton teams up with Man Ray to take over the Krusty Krab and then- the world! Squidward quits the Krusty Krab to work for Plankton, turning the Chum Bucket into an overnight success.
S11 Ep. 23 - It's A Spongebob Christmas!
SpongeBob inadvertently helps Plankton enact his plot to put all of Bikini Bottom on Santa's "naughty" list and now has to stop Plankton before he gets his Christmas wish.
S11 Ep. 22 - Treats!!! / For Here Or To Go?
SpongeBob brings home a box of new snail treats that Gary will do anything to get - especially when they run out. Meanwhile, Plankton wins a free Krabby Patty.
S11 Ep. 21 - Squiditis / Demolion Doofus
When Squidward goes home sick with a fake illness, SpongeBob HypochondriacPants thinks he's caught it for real! Mrs. Puff finally finds a use for SpongeBob's reckless driving.