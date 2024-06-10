SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants - S11 Ep. 15
G | Kids

SpongeBob wants to be the first sponge to dive all the way up to the surface of the ocean! When SpongeBob and Squidward accidentally let Plankton steal the secret formula, it's up to them to get it back!

Episodes
ArticlesKids HubHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder
22 mins

S11 Ep. 26 - Squirrel Jelly/ The String

SpongeBob and Patrick have their peaceful day of jelly fishing disturbed by Sandy's competitive nature. SpongeBob pulls from Squidward's shirt a loose string that never seems to end.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S11 Ep. 25 - Bubbletown/ Girls' Night Out

SpongeBob visits his old pal Bubble Buddy's hometown... Bubbletown! Sandy invites Karen and Mrs. Puff out for a night on the town, so the ladies decide to blow off some steam.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S11 Ep. 24 - The Grill Is Gone/ The Night Patty

When a gang of kids steals the Krusty Krab's grill, SpongeBob and Mr. Krabs go to extreme lengths to win it back. SpongeBob helps out the Krusty Krab's night shift crew.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S11 Ep. 23 - Appointment Tv/ Karen's Virus

The long-lost episode of Mermaid Man is finally showing on TV, but will SpongeBob make it home in time to watch? Karen gets a computer virus, and it's up to SpongeBob to get it out of her!

image-placeholder
22 mins

S11 Ep. 22 - Goons On The Moon

Sandy takes her "Science Scout" troop on a trip to the moon. In space, no one can hear you NYAH-NYAH-NYAH-NYAH!

image-placeholder
22 mins

S11 Ep. 21 - Call The Cops!/ Surf N' Turf

Plankton goes to jail, but the secret formula is taken as evidence! SpongeBob and Mr. Krabs plot to get it back. Sandy struggles to build a ship-in-a-bottle before a big contest.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S11 Ep. 20 - Plankton Paranoia/ Library Cards

Plankton hasn't tried to steal the secret formula in a while and that's making Mr. Krabs nervous! When Patrick discovers the pineapple's library, SpongeBob introduces him to the wonderful world of books!

image-placeholder
22 mins

S11 Ep. 19 - Patnocchio/ Chefbob

Plankton tells Patrick he's his conscience so he can convince the star to steal him a Krabby Patty. When Mr. Krabs puts in an open kitchen, SpongeBob gets stage fright and has to invent a new persona.

Season 11