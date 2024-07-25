SpongeBob SquarePants - S1 Ep. 9

Episodes
S1 Ep. 9 - Nature Pants/opposite Day
SpongeBob decides to leave his industrialized life and live off the land with the jellyfish. // Fed up with SpongeBob and Patrick, Squidward decides to sell his house.
S1 Ep. 8 - Sandy's Rocket/squeaky Boots
Sandy has taken on the enviable mission of taking a rocket ship into outer space. // Mr. Krabs surreptitiously gives SpongeBob a pair of squeaky boots in lieu of pay.
S1 Ep. 7 - Hall Monitor/jellyfish Jam
Mrs. Puff's Boating School picks SpongeBob as this week's Hall Monitor. // Over the repeated warning of his friends, SpongeBob takes a wild jellyfish home.
S1 Ep. 6 - Mermaid Man And Barnacle Boy/pickles
Watching reruns of Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy. // SpongeBob loses his self-confidence when an arrogant customer claims SpongeBob forgot to put pickles on his Krabby Patty.
S1 Ep. 4 - Naughty Nautical Neighbors/boating School
Squidward plays a joke on SpongeBob and Patrick, but the joke backfires on Squidward. // It's exam time again at Mrs. Puff's Boating School.
S1 Ep. 3 - Jellyfishing/plankton
While Squidward recovers from a bicycle accident, SpongeBob and Patrick takes him jelly fishing. // SpongeBob falls victim to a scheme by the evil Plankton.
S1 Ep. 2 - Bubble Stand/ripped Pants
SpongeBob introduces his unique talent of bubble blowing. // When SpongeBob tries to impress Sandy Cheeks at Mussel Beach, he ends up ripping his pants.