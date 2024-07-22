SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants - S1 Ep. 6
G | Kids

Watching reruns of Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy. // SpongeBob loses his self-confidence when an arrogant customer claims SpongeBob forgot to put pickles on his Krabby Patty.

23 mins

23 mins

S1 Ep. 4 - Naughty Nautical Neighbors/boating School

Squidward plays a joke on SpongeBob and Patrick, but the joke backfires on Squidward. // It's exam time again at Mrs. Puff's Boating School.

23 mins

S1 Ep. 3 - Jellyfishing/plankton

While Squidward recovers from a bicycle accident, SpongeBob and Patrick takes him jelly fishing. // SpongeBob falls victim to a scheme by the evil Plankton.

23 mins

S1 Ep. 2 - Bubble Stand/ripped Pants

SpongeBob introduces his unique talent of bubble blowing. // When SpongeBob tries to impress Sandy Cheeks at Mussel Beach, he ends up ripping his pants.

23 mins

S1 Ep. 1 - Help Wanted/reef Blowers/tea At The Treedome

SpongeBob finally applies for a job at the Krusty Krab. // SpongeBob finds the perfect use for his high-powered reef blower. // SpongeBob meets Sandy Cheeks for the first time.

23 mins

S1 Ep. 14 - Spongebob 129/karate Choppers

Fleeing from SpongeBob and Patrick's consistent noise, Squidward winds up frozen. // SpongeBob and Sandy's incessant Karate sparring is starting to wreak havoc in the Krusty Krab.

Season 1