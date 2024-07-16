SpongeBob SquarePants - S1 Ep. 2

Episodes
S1 Ep. 2 - Bubble Stand/ripped Pants
SpongeBob introduces his unique talent of bubble blowing. // When SpongeBob tries to impress Sandy Cheeks at Mussel Beach, he ends up ripping his pants.
S1 Ep. 1 - Help Wanted/reef Blowers/tea At The Treedome
SpongeBob finally applies for a job at the Krusty Krab. // SpongeBob finds the perfect use for his high-powered reef blower. // SpongeBob meets Sandy Cheeks for the first time.
S1 Ep. 14 - Spongebob 129/karate Choppers
Fleeing from SpongeBob and Patrick's consistent noise, Squidward winds up frozen. // SpongeBob and Sandy's incessant Karate sparring is starting to wreak havoc in the Krusty Krab.
S1 Ep. 17 - Arrgh!/rock Bottom
A pretend search for gold turns into a real treasure hunt. // SpongeBob gets on the wrong bus and finds himself lost in a mysterious part of the sea.