SpongeBob SquarePants - S1 Ep. 17

Episodes
S1 Ep. 17 - Arrgh!/rock Bottom
A pretend search for gold turns into a real treasure hunt. // SpongeBob gets on the wrong bus and finds himself lost in a mysterious part of the sea.
