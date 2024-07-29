SpongeBob SquarePants - S1 Ep. 11

Episodes
S1 Ep. 11 - Musclebob Buffpants/squidward, The Unfriendly Ghost
SpongeBob gets pumped up with the aid of inflatable muscles. // Squidward's accidental pasting by a flying shell haunts SpongeBob and Patrick.
S1 Ep. 10 - Culture Shock/f.U.N.
There's a talent show at the Krusty Krab and Squidward takes over the planning. // The evil Plankton tries to steal a Krusty Krabs' Krabby Patty.
S1 Ep. 9 - Nature Pants/opposite Day
SpongeBob decides to leave his industrialized life and live off the land with the jellyfish. // Fed up with SpongeBob and Patrick, Squidward decides to sell his house.
S1 Ep. 8 - Sandy's Rocket/squeaky Boots
Sandy has taken on the enviable mission of taking a rocket ship into outer space. // Mr. Krabs surreptitiously gives SpongeBob a pair of squeaky boots in lieu of pay.
S1 Ep. 7 - Hall Monitor/jellyfish Jam
Mrs. Puff's Boating School picks SpongeBob as this week's Hall Monitor. // Over the repeated warning of his friends, SpongeBob takes a wild jellyfish home.
S1 Ep. 6 - Mermaid Man And Barnacle Boy/pickles
Watching reruns of Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy. // SpongeBob loses his self-confidence when an arrogant customer claims SpongeBob forgot to put pickles on his Krabby Patty.
S1 Ep. 4 - Naughty Nautical Neighbors/boating School
Squidward plays a joke on SpongeBob and Patrick, but the joke backfires on Squidward. // It's exam time again at Mrs. Puff's Boating School.