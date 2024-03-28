SpongeBob SquarePants - S1 Ep. 19

Episodes
S1 Ep. 20 - Hooky/mermaid Man II
Mr. Krabs warns SpongeBob and Patrick to beware the dangerous fishing hooks! // SpongeBob joins Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy on patrol.
S1 Ep. 19 - Fools In April/neptune's Spatula
Sandy is homesick and plans to return home. // The evil Plankton is up to no good once again when he tries to manipulate SpongeBob.
S1 Ep. 18 - Texas/walking Small
Squidward decides to teach SpongeBob a REAL April Fool's Day prank but finds out being mean doesn't necessarily mean funny. // SpongeBob seizes the mythical spatula of King Neptune.
S1 Ep. 17 - Arrgh!/rock Bottom
A pretend search for gold turns into a real treasure hunt. // SpongeBob gets on the wrong bus and finds himself lost in a mysterious part of the sea.
S1 Ep. 16 - Valentine's Day/the Paper
Patrick feels snubbed when SpongeBob's Valentine's Day gift doesn't arrive as planned. // SpongeBob turns Squidward's old gum wrapper into a magical toy.
S1 Ep. 15 - Sleepy Time/suds
SpongeBob suddenly possess the ability to visit the dreams of his friends. // SpongeBob comes down with a case of the Suds, an illness which turns him into a bubble-maker.
S1 Ep. 14 - Spongebob 129/karate Choppers
Fleeing from SpongeBob and Patrick's consistent noise, Squidward winds up frozen. // SpongeBob and Sandy's incessant Karate sparring is starting to wreak havoc in the Krusty Krab.