SpongeBob SquarePants - S1 Ep. 13

Episodes
S1 Ep. 15 - Sleepy Time/suds
SpongeBob suddenly possess the ability to visit the dreams of his friends. // SpongeBob comes down with a case of the Suds, an illness which turns him into a bubble-maker.
S1 Ep. 14 - Spongebob 129/karate Choppers
Fleeing from SpongeBob and Patrick's consistent noise, Squidward winds up frozen. // SpongeBob and Sandy's incessant Karate sparring is starting to wreak havoc in the Krusty Krab.
S1 Ep. 13 - Scaredy Pants/i Was A Teenage Gary
It's Halloween and SpongeBob is the easiest to scare in Bikini Bottom. // Squidward reluctantly agrees to take care of SpongeBob's pet snail, Gary.
S1 Ep. 12 - The Chaperone/employee Of The Month
When Mr. Krab's daughter Pearl is stood up, SpongeBob agrees to step in. // Mr. Krabs dupes SpongeBob into believing he might break his winning streak and lose to Squidward.
S1 Ep. 11 - Musclebob Buffpants/squidward, The Unfriendly Ghost
SpongeBob gets pumped up with the aid of inflatable muscles. // Squidward's accidental pasting by a flying shell haunts SpongeBob and Patrick.
S1 Ep. 10 - Culture Shock/f.U.N.
There's a talent show at the Krusty Krab and Squidward takes over the planning. // The evil Plankton tries to steal a Krusty Krabs' Krabby Patty.
S1 Ep. 9 - Nature Pants/opposite Day
SpongeBob decides to leave his industrialized life and live off the land with the jellyfish. // Fed up with SpongeBob and Patrick, Squidward decides to sell his house.