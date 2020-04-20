PSA: Everyone’s favourite sea sponge has a new home – and it’s right here on 10 play!

Yep, you read that right. You can now follow all his adventures anytime, anywhere AND for free.

It’s just in time too, because what better way to brighten your day while stuck in isolation than with Spongebob.

It’s exactly what everyone (and we mean EVERYONE, not just the kiddies) needs right now.

Whether it’s Spongebob’s positivity, Squidward’s sarcasm or Patrick’s one liners, you will come out of watching an episode feeling lighter than a sea sponge drifting through the ocean.

Don’t believe us? Just TRY NOT to smile while we list our reasons why Spongebob Squarepants is the show for you...

Patrick and Spongebob's friendship delivers the warm and fuzzies

In a time when social interaction is limited to online video chats, Sponegbob and Patrick's friendship is the metaphorical warm, friendly hug you need and want.

Spongebob's unfaltering optimism

Right now, we might be feeling more like Squidward than Spongebob, so a dose of Spongebob's sunny personality is just what the doctor ordered.

Patrick's ability to be amused by the smallest things

Who would have thought lovable Patrick would teach us a thing or two? While we're stuck at home, struggling to find things to keep us entertained, we could learn a thing or two from Patrick, the starfish who finds joy in the little things.

It's just good, wholesome fun

Sure, you might be tempted to watch a show about the world ending, but why not try out a show that is purely innocent and can help distract you from what's going on instead?

We have no doubt you’re now convinced that you need to watch some Spongebob Squarepants stat, so grab a Krabby Patty, settle in and embrace all the good feels.

Stream Spongebob Squarepants for free now on 10 play