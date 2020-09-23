South Park The Pandemic Special Is Fast-Tracked To 10 Shake & 10 play

Our favourite humble folks without temptation from South Park, are coming down to 10 Shake & 10 play when The Pandemic Special is fast-tracked on Thursday, 1 October at 8.30pm.

The Emmy® and Peabody® Award-winning series is back to unapologetically slap, slap, slap some home truths into us, with their eye watering social commentary focusing on the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a one hour special, Randy comes to terms with the part he played in the outbreak, and the solution isn't as simple as knocking out that wall to make a more "open concept". We follow the residents of Park County as they face the challenges of the pandemic, and head back to skewwwwl with the gang as they face the new normal.

Different teacher, different homeroom, different Cartman. Not even Mysterion can salvage what's left of 2020, but maybe a trip to South Park can. So watch it, mmkay. It’ll be good, mmkay.

South Park The Pandemic Special premieres Thursday, 1 October at 8.30pm on 10 Shake or live stream and catch up on 10 play.