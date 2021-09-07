Socceroos

Vietnam vs Socceroos: Post-Match Analysis
NC | Sport

Air Date: Wed 8 Sep 2021

The 10 team analyse the highs and lows of Australia vs China

Latest
Extras
2021/22 FixturesArticles
More

Latest

Highlights

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Interviews and Features

Articles

image-placeholder

Sport in June: Wrap

There was plenty of football to whet the appetite as the Socceroos secured their passage to their fifth straight FIFA World Cup

image-placeholder

Simon Hill wraps up a memorable day for Australian Football

10 Football's Simon Hill places the Socceroos' latest milestone achievement into context as he takes a deep dive into the state of Australian football

image-placeholder

Relive all the action from the Socceroos vs Peru

Catch up with all of 10 play's highlights and extras from the Socceroos’ clash against Peru

image-placeholder

The Final Hurdle: Socceroos vs Peru

The Socceroos’ 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualification campaign will come down to the wire as they prepare to face Peru in a do or die clash on Tuesday, June 14 AEST live and free on 10 and 10 play.

image-placeholder

Simon Hill discusses Peru with South American football expert Tim Vickery

Network 10's Simon Hill discussed all things Peru with BBC's South American Football Correspondent Tim Vickery. Watch the do-or-die encounter from 0330 AEST on Tuesday, 14 June live and free on 10 and 10 play.

image-placeholder

Socceroos' squad for June's crucial FIFA World Cup play-offs confirmed

Socceroos Head Coach Graham Arnold has today confirmed Australia’s squad for the nation’s forthcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ play-off campaign in Doha. Watch all the action live and free on 10 and 10 play

image-placeholder

Socceroos Fixtures

Fans can watch Socceroos matches LIVE and free on 10 play.

image-placeholder

2021 Wrap: Socceroos

We begin with of course that standout record which saw the Socceroos make it 11 consecutive wins before Japan crashed the party in October.

image-placeholder

Match Report: China PR vs. Socceroos

Australia’s latest FIFA World Cup Qualifier took them to the United Arab Emirates as they went head-to-head against China.

image-placeholder

Match Report: Socceroos vs Saudi Arabia

The Socceroos greeted Saudi Arabia in what was their first match back on Australian soil since November 2019.

Galleries

2021