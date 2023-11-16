Watch the Socceroos World Cup Qualifiers live and free on 10 and 10 Play

The Subway Socceroos' second match on their path to the 2026 FIFA World Cup sees them go head to head against Palestine in Kuwait on Wednesday morning (AEDT).

Watch all the action live and free on 10 and 10 Play with proceedings set to get underway from 0100 AEDT.

Relive all the action from Socceroos vs Bangladesh

In the lead up to the match in Kuwait, catch up with all the action from the Green and Gold's first World Cup Qualifier as they came up against Bangladesh in front of a packed out AAMI Stadium on Thursday night.

Socceroos vs Bangladesh Full Match Replay

Socceroos vs Bangladesh: Highlights

Socceroos vs Bangladesh: Mini Match

Watch the Subway Socceroos live and free on Network 10 and 10 Play

Socceroos Hub

2023 Subway Socceroos Fixtures

Football Hub

Essential Links