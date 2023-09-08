Watch Mexico vs Socceroos live and free on 10 Play

The Socceroos will return to action in the coming days as they gear up for a clash against Mexico in Dallas this Sunday (AEST)

There will be some fresh faces in the Graham Arnold's squad this time around with ex-Central Coast Mariners man Sam Silvera earning his first call up, he will be joined by goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer.

There will also be a new name in defence with Cameron Burgess coming into camp for the first time on the back of his strong start to the season with Ipswich Town in the EFL Championship.

Arnold is looking forward to seeing how some of his new recruits will perform against their highly ranked opposition.

"Playing Mexico is a great opportunity for the entire group, allowing us to not only test ourselves against quality opposition, but also familiarise ourselves with playing in the United States as we look towards 2026,” Arnold said.

“We’re coming up against top Central American opposition in front of what I’m sure will be a lively home crowd, and I’m looking forward to seeing how the squad approaches and responds to that challenge.

“We’ve brought several younger players into this camp to give the coaching staff a glimpse at how they can perform both within our system and on the international stage. We’ve closely monitored the form they’re bringing from their clubs, and I’ve been really impressed with what I’ve seen overall.

“The new members of the squad will have the benefit of working alongside many of our established, senior players, who will play an important role in instilling the values and principles of our group.”

There is plenty more Subway Socceroos action coming up this year with AFC World Cup Qualifiers as well as friendlies against England and New Zealand on the horizon.

