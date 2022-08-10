Socceroos

Vote for your Socceroos Team of the Century now!

Know your Australian football history? Love the Socceroos? Now’s your chance to contribute to a once in a century list, as we seek out the views of our supporters to determine the Socceroos’ ‘Team of the Century’

Open from today through to September 7, fans can head here to select what they believe to be the best Socceroos team of all time.

Through the platform fans will be able to select a starting eleven and five substitutes, however when the Team of the Century is released on Thursday, 22 September – matchday in Brisbane – twenty-three players will be recognised, made up of a starting eleven plus twelve substitutes.

You, the fans, will play an enormous role in determining the Socceroos’ Team of the Century, with the top sixteen players determined exclusively from the fan vote. However, the final seven substitute slots will be contributed by Football Australia’s Panel of Historians, ensuring that players that made an enormous to contribution to Australia’s senior men’s national football team from as early as 1922 are considered to be honoured in the list.

In total, there are 622 players to select from – every man that has ever donned an Australia kit on the pitch in an ‘A’ international fixture. From Socceroos cap number one, Alex Gibb, right through to Socceroo number 622, Kye Rowles, who stood tall for Australia in FIFA World Cup qualifying just two months ago.

So, what are you waiting for? Jump into the fan zone and see if you can split Schwarzer from Schaefer, Moore from Mooy, or the Vidmar brothers from Viduka!

As an added bonus, fans who submit their teams can go in the running to win a signed Socceroos jersey.

So don't hesitate, click here to start selecting and share your team on social media.

Credit: Football Australia 

Relive all the action from the Socceroos vs Peru

