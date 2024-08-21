Subway Socceroos take Third Round World Cup Qualifier to Gold Coast

Football Australia has confirmed that the Subway Socceroos will face Bahrain at Robina Stadium, Gold Coast on Thursday, 5 September 2024 to open their Round Three AFC Asian Qualifiers™ – Road To 26 Qualification campaign.

The match marks the first time the Subway Socceroos have played on the Gold Coast, as they continue their journey towards the FIFA World Cup 2026™ and the prospect of a sixth consecutive appearance at international football’s showpiece event in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Graham Arnold’s side will commence the third phase of qualification off the back of an impressive run of form throughout Round Two, with six consecutive victories to finish atop Group I – scoring 22 goals without conceding.

Football Australia CEO, James Johnson said the Subway Socceroos arrival on the Gold Coast represented a significant moment for football in the region.

“We are thrilled to bring this historic fixture to the Gold Coast. This is a key moment for football in the region and for the Socceroos as we enter the business end of World Cup qualification. The road to FIFA World Cup 2026™ is our chance to make history,” Johnson said.

“Our strategic focus is to qualify directly and continue to build the Socceroos' brand on the world stage, drive interest domestically and abroad, and build the profiles of our current and emerging stars. This match against Bahrain at Robina Stadium is a crucial step in that journey.

“The Gold Coast and surrounding areas have long been a hotbed for producing talent – many of whom have gone on to represent our men’s and women’s national teams – and we know just how strong the football community is in south-east Queensland. To bring an international fixture of this calibre and importance to the Gold Coast is something we’re really excited about.

“Experience Gold Coast has demonstrated a strong commitment to football at both the domestic and international level in recent years, and it’s so pleasing to have a partner with such a passion for our game. They have a fantastic record of delivering world-class sporting events, and we’re thankful for their support,” Johnson concluded.

Mayor of Gold Coast, Tom Tate said: “Our reputation as an international sporting destination continues to grow, as we look forward to welcoming the Socceroos to the Gold Coast for the first time.

“Robina Stadium will be a sea of green and gold with local fans cheering on our Aussie football heroes on home soil, aiming to again qualify for the World Cup,” Mayor Tate concluded.

Experience Gold Coast CEO, John Warn said: "What a coup for football fans and our city to secure a World Cup Qualifier and see the Socceroos in action.

"It is testament to the quality of our venues and facilities that the Gold Coast is increasingly becoming a destination of choice for major sporting events,” Warn concluded.

Subway Socceroos’ Head Coach, Graham Arnold said his squad would be focused on making a strong start to their next phase of qualification.

“Firstly, I think it’s fantastic we continue to play games in new locations, allowing more fans around Australia the chance to see the Socceroos in their own backyard,” Arnold said.

“I often speak with the players about the privilege of representing your nation on home soil, and even more so in your hometown in front of family and friends. We’ve got several players from south-east Queensland and this game represents a special moment for them. It’s also something that can inspire the next generation of Socceroos watching on from the stands.

“This is the beginning of a very important period for us, and we’re looking forward to kicking things off on the Gold Coast,” concluded Arnold.

Scheduled to be played from September 2024 to June 2025, the AFC Asian Qualifiers™ – Road to 26 will feature three groups of six teams playing in a home-and-away, round-robin format, offering direct qualification to the FIFA World Cup 2026™ for the top two finishers of each group.

Subway Socceroos’ AFC Asian Qualifiers™ – Road To 26 – Group C Fixtures*

September 2024 FIFA Men’s International Window

AFC Asian Qualifiers™ – Road To 2MD1: Subway Socceroos v Bahrain – Thursday, 5 September

MD2: Indonesia v Subway Socceroos – Tuesday, 10 September

October 2024 FIFA Men’s International Window

MD3: Subway Socceroos v China PR – Thursday, 10 October

MD4: Japan v Subway Socceroos – Tuesday, 15 October

November 2024 FIFA Men’s International Window

MD5: Subway Socceroos v Saudi Arabia – Thursday, 14 November

MD6: Bahrain v Subway Socceroos – Tuesday, 19 November

March 2025 FIFA Men’s International Window

MD7: Subway Socceroos v Indonesia – Thursday, 20 March

MD8: China PR v Subway Socceroos – Tuesday, 25 March

June 2025 FIFA Men’s International Window

MD9: Subway Socceroos v Japan – Thursday, 5 June

MD10: Saudi Arabia v Subway Socceroos – Tuesday, 10 June

*Stay tuned for match and broadcast details