Subway Socceroos secure clash with Mexico in Dallas

The meeting with Mexico – currently ranked #14 in the FIFA World Rankings and winners of Sunday’s CONCACAF Gold Cup Final – follows the Subway Socceroos’ most recent match against reigning FIFA World Cup™ Champions, Argentina in Beijing.

Playing out of AT&T Stadium on Saturday 9 September, Graham Arnold’s side will face another stern test ahead of scheduled games against England and New Zealand during the October FIFA Men’s International Window.

The latest addition to the Subway Socceroos’ playing schedule will round out their preparations for the upcoming AFC Asian Qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2026, commencing in November 2023.

Subway Socceroos’ Head Coach, Graham Arnold was pleased to have locked in another high-quality fixture for his side, in a deliberate strategy to prepare against top ranked opposition.

“Following on from Qatar, we’ve been able to secure matches against teams ranked one, four and 14 in the world,” Arnold said.

“It says a lot about the way our performance in Qatar has changed perceptions of Australian football globally, as we continue to be sought out to play games against highly regarded opposition.

“It’s exciting to see these opportunities becoming regularly available to the Subway Socceroos off the back of tireless work from our players, support staff and the Federation. The benefit of these sort of match minutes for our current squad are significant and continue to raise the profile of our national team – creating future opportunities that can be realised right along our development pathway.”

Arnold added both the trip to the United States and playing out of a confirmed tournament venue in AT&T Stadium would prove an invaluable experience for his squad and technical staff ahead of qualification rounds commencing for the FIFA World Cup 2026TM.

“The players are really looking forward to the opportunity to test themselves against Mexico, but also get acquainted with the environment in the United States as we begin to build towards 2026,” Arnold said.

“The experience for the players and the knowledge we’ll obtain from a technical perspective, puts us in an excellent position so early for the next World Cup cycle,” concluded Arnold.

The kick-off time for Mexico v Subway Socceroos in Dallas will be announced in due course, with tickets going on sale at 10.00am local, 25 July / 1.00am AEST, 25 July through www.SomosLocales.com

Australia’s match against Mexico is part of the MexTour 20th Anniversary celebrations which will see Mexico also play matches against Germany, Ghana and Uzbekistan in September and October.

2023 Subway Socceroos Fixtures