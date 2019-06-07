Socceroos shine despite defeat

Manager Graham Arnold can be proud of the effort put in, despite a loss to a full strength South Korea team in the Busan Asiad Stadium.



The goal came in the 76th minute from Hwang Uijo as a deflected cross meant the striker just got a foot to the ball ahead of debutant Andrew Redmayne.



But an energetic performance featuring first caps for 4 Socceroo players, will give Arnold hope ahead of a World Cup Qualifying campaign starting in September and a potential Copa America guest appearance in June 2020.



The match was played in front of a very vocal 50,000 full house and Australia had the best of the first half, coming closest when Mitch Duke headed against the post from a pacey Brandon O'Neill corner.



Mustafa Amini was a combative figure in midfield and looked to neutralise the supply to South Korea's star player, Champions' League Finalist Son Heung Min.



But increasing pressure in the second half led to the only goal of the game - Redmayne redeemed himself minutes later with a world-class save down to his right to deny Son and keep the score 1-0.



Overall this will have been a useful test for the Socceroos, with the debuts of players like Redmayne, Brandon O'Neill and Brandon Borrello providing vital international experience.