Socceroos

LatestExtras2021/22 FixturesFootball Home
More
Back

Socceroos shine despite defeat

Socceroos shine despite defeat

1-0 friendly loss to South Korea

Manager Graham Arnold can be proud of the effort put in, despite a loss to a full strength South Korea team in the Busan Asiad Stadium.

The goal came in the 76th minute from Hwang Uijo as a deflected cross meant the striker just got a foot to the ball ahead of debutant Andrew Redmayne.

But an energetic performance featuring first caps for 4 Socceroo players, will give Arnold hope ahead of a World Cup Qualifying campaign starting in September and a potential Copa America guest appearance in June 2020.

The match was played in front of a very vocal 50,000 full house and Australia had the best of the first half, coming closest when Mitch Duke headed against the post from a pacey Brandon O'Neill corner.

Mustafa Amini was a combative figure in midfield and looked to neutralise the supply to South Korea's star player, Champions' League Finalist Son Heung Min.

But increasing pressure in the second half led to the only goal of the game - Redmayne redeemed himself minutes later with a world-class save down to his right to deny Son and keep the score 1-0.

Overall this will have been a useful test for the Socceroos, with the debuts of players like Redmayne, Brandon O'Neill and Brandon Borrello providing vital international experience.

Relive all the action from the Socceroos vs Peru
NEXT STORY

Relive all the action from the Socceroos vs Peru

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Relive all the action from the Socceroos vs Peru

    Relive all the action from the Socceroos vs Peru

    Catch up with all of 10 play's highlights and extras from the Socceroos’ clash against Peru
    Simon Hill wraps up a memorable day for Australian Football

    Simon Hill wraps up a memorable day for Australian Football

    10 Football's Simon Hill places the Socceroos' latest milestone achievement into context as he takes a deep dive into the state of Australian football
    Simon Hill discusses Peru with South American football expert Tim Vickery

    Simon Hill discusses Peru with South American football expert Tim Vickery

    Network 10's Simon Hill discussed all things Peru with BBC's South American Football Correspondent Tim Vickery. Watch the do-or-die encounter from 0330 AEST on Tuesday, 14 June live and free on 10 and 10 play.
    The Final Hurdle: Socceroos vs Peru

    The Final Hurdle: Socceroos vs Peru

    The Socceroos’ 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualification campaign will come down to the wire as they prepare to face Peru in a do or die clash on Tuesday, June 14 AEST live and free on 10 and 10 play.
    Socceroos' squad for June's crucial FIFA World Cup play-offs confirmed

    Socceroos' squad for June's crucial FIFA World Cup play-offs confirmed

    Socceroos Head Coach Graham Arnold has today confirmed Australia’s squad for the nation’s forthcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ play-off campaign in Doha. Watch all the action live and free on 10 and 10 play