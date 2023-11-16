Socceroos World Cup Qualifiers: Palestine and Bangladesh

Watch: Palestine vs Socceroos - NOV 22
Fighting to keep their perfect World Cup qualifying campaign intact, the Socceroos took on Palestine in Kuwait City.
Palestine vs Socceroos Full Match Replay
Palestine vs Socceroos: Highlights
Palestine vs Socceroos: Mini Match
Watch: Socceroos vs Bangladesh - NOV 16
In the lead up to the match in Kuwait, catch up with all the action from the Green and Gold's first World Cup Qualifier as they came up against Bangladesh in front of a packed out AAMI Stadium.
Socceroos vs Bangladesh Full Match Replay
Socceroos vs Bangladesh: Highlights
Socceroos vs Bangladesh: Mini Match
