Socceroos Dominate Lebanon

Socceroos are victorious 3-0 as Martin Boyle scores twice and Tim Cahill says farewell.



Martin Boyle made the number 24 known on his debut with a goal in the 19th minute, from a strike outside the box.



The 45th minute saw a team effort with Degenek's header deflected, made an easy tap for Boyle to score.



Taking advantage of the comfortable lead, coach Graham Arnold made many changes includeing Matthew Leckie who scored the final goal in the 68th minute.



As the home crowd chanted for Tim Cahill finally took to the pitch. As the final whistle blew the crowds and players were focused on congratulating one person on an exceptional career.











Brisbane Roar v Melbourne City broadcast LIVE on ONE and streamed LIVE on tenplay.com.au from 7.00pm AEDT, Saturday 24th November 2018



