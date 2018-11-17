Last-gasp Socceroos grab draw with South Korea

The Socceroos grabbed a dramatic last minute equalizer to finish all square with South Korea at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane.



In a replay of the 2015 Asian Cup Final, Graham Arnold will be pleased to have earned a draw after his hard-working side peppered the Korean goal but lacked a cutting edge.



An Aaron Mooy corner in the 5th minute of stoppage time came out to Tom Rogic whose shot was spilled by Korean keeper Seung-Gyu Kim.



After a challenge by debutant Martin Boyle, the ball fell to Massimo Luongo, one of 4 unmarked Australia players in the six yard box, who tapped in from close range.



It was probably a fair result, in a friendly match that was competitive throughout but played in a good atmosphere in front of the 33,000 crowd.



The Socceroos started the match well - from the 3rd minute, Tom Rogic shot wide from outside the box and a couple of minutes later, Josh Risdon burst through from defence to have his shot deflected into the side netting.



Australia continued the pressure with Aaron Mooy slicing a volley from outside the box after a floating cut-back from Behich.



But the Socceroos paid for not finishing their chances in the 22nd minute when lone South Korea striker, Hwang Ui-jo ran onto a long ball, outpacing Trent Sainsbury and clevery shooting across the keeper into the bottom left corner.



In the second half South Korea regained control of the match, but until the very last minute, the Socceroos continued to have chances without being able to finish.

