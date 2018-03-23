Socceroos

Socceroos Too Slow in Oslo

Socceroos v Norway Friendly

Disaster on a chilly night in Olso for Australia, with Norway winning a convincing 4-1 

After a fairly even first half with possession 50/50, it was Norway with more direct play, confidence and personality on the field that saw them dominating.

Norway came into this game the underdog, but got in between the Socceroos consistently, providing more opportunities against a team lacking in cohesion. 

"If Australia have been working on their defensive structure in camp, they need to go back to square one" - Andy Harper


Goals


Jackson Irvine, Australia 19': 0-1

Ola Kamara, Norway 36': 1-1

Tore Reginiussen, Norway 48': 2-1

Ola Kamara, Norway 57': 3-1

Ola Kamara, Norway 90'+1: 4-1

Columbia v Socceroos broadcast LIVE on ONE and streamed LIVE on tenplay.com.au from 5.30am AEDT, Wednesday 28th March 2018


    Catch up with all of 10 play's highlights and extras from the Socceroos’ clash against Peru
    10 Football's Simon Hill places the Socceroos' latest milestone achievement into context as he takes a deep dive into the state of Australian football
    Network 10's Simon Hill discussed all things Peru with BBC's South American Football Correspondent Tim Vickery. Watch the do-or-die encounter from 0330 AEST on Tuesday, 14 June live and free on 10 and 10 play.
    The Socceroos’ 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualification campaign will come down to the wire as they prepare to face Peru in a do or die clash on Tuesday, June 14 AEST live and free on 10 and 10 play.
    Socceroos Head Coach Graham Arnold has today confirmed Australia’s squad for the nation’s forthcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ play-off campaign in Doha. Watch all the action live and free on 10 and 10 play