Socceroos Too Slow in Oslo

Disaster on a chilly night in Olso for Australia, with Norway winning a convincing 4-1

After a fairly even first half with possession 50/50, it was Norway with more direct play, confidence and personality on the field that saw them dominating.



Norway came into this game the underdog, but got in between the Socceroos consistently, providing more opportunities against a team lacking in cohesion.



"If Australia have been working on their defensive structure in camp, they need to go back to square one" - Andy Harper





Goals



Jackson Irvine, Australia 19': 0-1



Ola Kamara, Norway 36': 1-1



Tore Reginiussen, Norway 48': 2-1



Ola Kamara, Norway 57': 3-1



Ola Kamara, Norway 90'+1: 4-1





