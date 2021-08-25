Socceroos

LatestExtras2021/22 FixturesFootball Home
More
Back

Socceroos: Tiny Margins

Socceroos: Tiny Margins

At the 2018 World Cup, the Socceroos had hopes of replicating their 2006 progression but were unsuccessful after a do-or-die clash with Peru.

With Ange Postecoglou departing in late 2017, experienced Dutch coach Bert van Marwijk took the reins on an interim basis, charged with preparing the Socceroos for Russia 2018.

Australia was drawn in another tough group, alongside Denmark, Peru and eventual winners France, but were confident of being in the mix for the knockout stages.

The Socceroos were unlucky to go down 2-1 to the French in their opening Group C encounter, as VAR was used for the first time at a FIFA World Cup.

Les Bleus were awarded a penalty following video review, after Josh Risdon’s sliding challenge on Antoine Griezmann was ruled to have been a foul, and the striker made no mistake from the resulting spot-kick.

Jedinak equalised from the penalty spot after Australia were awarded one of their own for handball, but a late strike from Paul Pogba denied the Socceroos a deserved point.

Next up was Denmark and the sides could not be split after 90 minutes, with Christian Eriksen’s well-taken half-volley in the seventh minute cancelled out by another Jedinak penalty.

A do-or-die clash with Peru awaited the team in Green and Gold but it was not to be as the South Americans scored either side of half-time to come away with a 2-0 win and end Australia’s hopes of replicating their 2006 progression.

Shortly after the FIFA World Cup ended, former Australia international Graham Arnold took his place as full-time coach for the second time and turned his attention to steering the team to another appearance on the world’s biggest stage, at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

- Football Australia

Relive all the action from the Socceroos vs Peru
NEXT STORY

Relive all the action from the Socceroos vs Peru

Advertisement

Related Articles

Relive all the action from the Socceroos vs Peru

Relive all the action from the Socceroos vs Peru

Catch up with all of 10 play's highlights and extras from the Socceroos’ clash against Peru
Simon Hill wraps up a memorable day for Australian Football

Simon Hill wraps up a memorable day for Australian Football

10 Football's Simon Hill places the Socceroos' latest milestone achievement into context as he takes a deep dive into the state of Australian football
Simon Hill discusses Peru with South American football expert Tim Vickery

Simon Hill discusses Peru with South American football expert Tim Vickery

Network 10's Simon Hill discussed all things Peru with BBC's South American Football Correspondent Tim Vickery. Watch the do-or-die encounter from 0330 AEST on Tuesday, 14 June live and free on 10 and 10 play.
The Final Hurdle: Socceroos vs Peru

The Final Hurdle: Socceroos vs Peru

The Socceroos’ 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualification campaign will come down to the wire as they prepare to face Peru in a do or die clash on Tuesday, June 14 AEST live and free on 10 and 10 play.
Socceroos' squad for June's crucial FIFA World Cup play-offs confirmed

Socceroos' squad for June's crucial FIFA World Cup play-offs confirmed

Socceroos Head Coach Graham Arnold has today confirmed Australia’s squad for the nation’s forthcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ play-off campaign in Doha. Watch all the action live and free on 10 and 10 play