Socceroos

LatestExtras2021/22 FixturesFootball Home
More
Back

Socceroos and the Road to Qatar

Socceroos and the Road to Qatar

2022 World Cup qualification looms large

The Socceroos' road to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar could see them facing Brazil or Argentina in the Copa America next year.

Reports suggest that Graham Arnold's team are close to securing a guest spot in the 2020 Copa America tournament hosted in Argentina and Colombia, in what would likely prove to be a tough learning experience.

After a disappointing 2018 World Cup campaign and elimination by the UAE in the 2019 Asian Cup, Arnold is looking to the future, trying to expand the depth of his squad to avoid using the same core of players.

This will surely be needed in a campaign starting in September and that will require a minimum of 20 matches to claim one of the 4 automatic spots in the Asian conference.

With the retirement of stalwarts like Tim Cahill and Mile Jedinak, the stage is clear for new names to become legends.

Overseas stars like Aaron Mooy will need help from A-League regulars like Sydney FC pair Andrew Redmayne and Brandon O'Neill who were both given international debuts in the recent friendly against South Korea.

But the prospect of facing players such as Lionel Messi and Neymar next year, will focus the minds and give the Socceroos a true indication of how close they are to the world's best.

Relive all the action from the Socceroos vs Peru
NEXT STORY

Relive all the action from the Socceroos vs Peru

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Relive all the action from the Socceroos vs Peru

    Relive all the action from the Socceroos vs Peru

    Catch up with all of 10 play's highlights and extras from the Socceroos’ clash against Peru
    Simon Hill wraps up a memorable day for Australian Football

    Simon Hill wraps up a memorable day for Australian Football

    10 Football's Simon Hill places the Socceroos' latest milestone achievement into context as he takes a deep dive into the state of Australian football
    Simon Hill discusses Peru with South American football expert Tim Vickery

    Simon Hill discusses Peru with South American football expert Tim Vickery

    Network 10's Simon Hill discussed all things Peru with BBC's South American Football Correspondent Tim Vickery. Watch the do-or-die encounter from 0330 AEST on Tuesday, 14 June live and free on 10 and 10 play.
    The Final Hurdle: Socceroos vs Peru

    The Final Hurdle: Socceroos vs Peru

    The Socceroos’ 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualification campaign will come down to the wire as they prepare to face Peru in a do or die clash on Tuesday, June 14 AEST live and free on 10 and 10 play.
    Socceroos' squad for June's crucial FIFA World Cup play-offs confirmed

    Socceroos' squad for June's crucial FIFA World Cup play-offs confirmed

    Socceroos Head Coach Graham Arnold has today confirmed Australia’s squad for the nation’s forthcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ play-off campaign in Doha. Watch all the action live and free on 10 and 10 play