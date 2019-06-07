Socceroos and the Road to Qatar

The Socceroos' road to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar could see them facing Brazil or Argentina in the Copa America next year.



Reports suggest that Graham Arnold's team are close to securing a guest spot in the 2020 Copa America tournament hosted in Argentina and Colombia, in what would likely prove to be a tough learning experience.



After a disappointing 2018 World Cup campaign and elimination by the UAE in the 2019 Asian Cup, Arnold is looking to the future, trying to expand the depth of his squad to avoid using the same core of players.



This will surely be needed in a campaign starting in September and that will require a minimum of 20 matches to claim one of the 4 automatic spots in the Asian conference.



With the retirement of stalwarts like Tim Cahill and Mile Jedinak, the stage is clear for new names to become legends.



Overseas stars like Aaron Mooy will need help from A-League regulars like Sydney FC pair Andrew Redmayne and Brandon O'Neill who were both given international debuts in the recent friendly against South Korea.



But the prospect of facing players such as Lionel Messi and Neymar next year, will focus the minds and give the Socceroos a true indication of how close they are to the world's best.