Socceroos: Fighting Spirit

The Socceroos World Cup 2010 campaign got off to a disastrous start, however, as they were outclassed by a rampant Germany in Durban. Tim Cahill was sent off as Joachim Lowe’s vibrant young side put four past Mark Schwarzer, leaving Australia with everything to do in its final two group matches.

An early Brett Holman goal in the second match against Ghana looked to have steadied the ship, until a controversial Harry Kewell sending off changed the balance of the game. Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan scored from the resulting penalty and the game finished at 1-1, leaving Australia with everything to do in their final game.

Needing either Ghana to beat Germany, or Germany to thrash the Africans, the Socceroos took their destiny into their own hands with a battling display in a thrilling match against Serbia in Nelspruit. But goals from Tim Cahill and Brett Holman weren’t enough, and Australia went out on goal difference.

- Football Australia