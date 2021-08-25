Socceroos

Socceroos: Fighting Spirit

While they did not win, the Socceroos fought valiantly at the 2010 World Cup making Australia proud.

The Socceroos World Cup 2010 campaign got off to a disastrous start, however, as they were outclassed by a rampant Germany in Durban. Tim Cahill was sent off as Joachim Lowe’s vibrant young side put four past Mark Schwarzer, leaving Australia with everything to do in its final two group matches.

An early Brett Holman goal in the second match against Ghana looked to have steadied the ship, until a controversial Harry Kewell sending off changed the balance of the game. Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan scored from the resulting penalty and the game finished at 1-1, leaving Australia with everything to do in their final game.

Needing either Ghana to beat Germany, or Germany to thrash the Africans, the Socceroos took their destiny into their own hands with a battling display in a thrilling match against Serbia in Nelspruit. But goals from Tim Cahill and Brett Holman weren’t enough, and Australia went out on goal difference.

- Football Australia

Relive all the action from the Socceroos vs Peru

Relive all the action from the Socceroos vs Peru

Catch up with all of 10 play's highlights and extras from the Socceroos’ clash against Peru
Simon Hill wraps up a memorable day for Australian Football

10 Football's Simon Hill places the Socceroos' latest milestone achievement into context as he takes a deep dive into the state of Australian football
Simon Hill discusses Peru with South American football expert Tim Vickery

Network 10's Simon Hill discussed all things Peru with BBC's South American Football Correspondent Tim Vickery. Watch the do-or-die encounter from 0330 AEST on Tuesday, 14 June live and free on 10 and 10 play.
The Final Hurdle: Socceroos vs Peru

The Socceroos’ 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualification campaign will come down to the wire as they prepare to face Peru in a do or die clash on Tuesday, June 14 AEST live and free on 10 and 10 play.
Socceroos' squad for June's crucial FIFA World Cup play-offs confirmed

Socceroos Head Coach Graham Arnold has today confirmed Australia’s squad for the nation’s forthcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ play-off campaign in Doha. Watch all the action live and free on 10 and 10 play