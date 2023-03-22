Socceroos

Simon Hill Preview: Socceroos vs Ecuador

10 Football's Simon Hill previews the Subway Socceroos' upcoming encounters against Ecuador. Watch both matches live and free on 10 Play

Watch all the action from the Subway Socceroos upcoming matches against Ecuador live and free on 10 Play.

The first of the 'Welcome Home' Series will take place at CommBank Stadium on Friday, 24 March. Broadcast will begin at 1930 with kick off at 2010 AEDT.

The second and final match of the series will see Graham Arnold's men head south to Melbourne's Marvel Stadium the following Tuesday (March 28). Broadcast will begin at 1900 with the match set to get underway at 1935 AEDT.

2023 Subway Socceroos Fixtures

 Date Time (AEDT)  Event Comp  Location Watch
23 Mar 2230-2300 Socceroos Magazine Show - - Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
24 Mar 1930-2230, kick off 2010 Socceroos vs Ecuador Friendly CommBank Stadium, Sydney Watch live and free on 10 (SYD/MEL), ADL from 2000 AEDT, 10 BOLD (BRI/PER), 10 Play, and Paramount+
28 Mar 1900-2200, kick off 1935 Socceroos vs Ecuador Friendly Marvel Stadium, Melbourne Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+

