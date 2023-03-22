Simon Hill Preview: Socceroos vs Ecuador

Watch all the action from the Subway Socceroos upcoming matches against Ecuador live and free on 10 Play.

The first of the 'Welcome Home' Series will take place at CommBank Stadium on Friday, 24 March. Broadcast will begin at 1930 with kick off at 2010 AEDT.

The second and final match of the series will see Graham Arnold's men head south to Melbourne's Marvel Stadium the following Tuesday (March 28). Broadcast will begin at 1900 with the match set to get underway at 1935 AEDT.

