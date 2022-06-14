Socceroos

Relive all the action from the Socceroos vs Peru

Catch up with all of 10 play's highlights and extras from the Socceroos’ clash against Peru

The Socceroos’ Road to Qatar boiled down to one crucial match as they took on Peru in the Intercontinental Playoff on Tuesday morning.

The Socceroos’ quest for Qatar began in 2019 and culminated in an arduous 20 match journey which would end in either glory or despair in the highly tense one-off playoff with their South American opponents.

DOHA, QATAR - JUNE 13: Australia team group during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Playoff match between Australia Socceroos and Peru at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on June 13, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

Graham Arnold’s men displayed true grit and determination to overcome UAE in last week’s do-or-die qualifier, would they able to carry that performance in this morning’s showdown with Peru?

Watch the full match replay of the UAE vs Socceroos

Watch highlights from the UAE vs Socceroos

Watch all the action from the Socceroos vs Peru below to see if Australia were able to book their place in their fifth straight FIFA World Cup.

Watch the mini match from the Socceroos vs Peru

Watch the highlights from the Socceroos vs Peru

Simon Hill wraps up a memorable day for Australian Football
Simon Hill wraps up a memorable day for Australian Football

10 Football's Simon Hill places the Socceroos' latest milestone achievement into context as he takes a deep dive into the state of Australian football
Simon Hill discusses Peru with South American football expert Tim Vickery

Network 10's Simon Hill discussed all things Peru with BBC's South American Football Correspondent Tim Vickery. Watch the do-or-die encounter from 0330 AEST on Tuesday, 14 June live and free on 10 and 10 play.
The Final Hurdle: Socceroos vs Peru

The Socceroos’ 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualification campaign will come down to the wire as they prepare to face Peru in a do or die clash on Tuesday, June 14 AEST live and free on 10 and 10 play.
Socceroos' squad for June's crucial FIFA World Cup play-offs confirmed

Socceroos Head Coach Graham Arnold has today confirmed Australia’s squad for the nation’s forthcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ play-off campaign in Doha. Watch all the action live and free on 10 and 10 play
Socceroos Squad Named for Crunch Qualifiers

Socceroos coach Graham Arnold has announced his squad for the upcoming do-or-die AFC Asian Qualifiers against Japan and Saudi Arabia. Both matches will be streamed live and free on 10 play