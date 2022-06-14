Relive all the action from the Socceroos vs Peru

The Socceroos’ Road to Qatar boiled down to one crucial match as they took on Peru in the Intercontinental Playoff on Tuesday morning.

The Socceroos’ quest for Qatar began in 2019 and culminated in an arduous 20 match journey which would end in either glory or despair in the highly tense one-off playoff with their South American opponents.

Graham Arnold’s men displayed true grit and determination to overcome UAE in last week’s do-or-die qualifier, would they able to carry that performance in this morning’s showdown with Peru?

Watch all the action from the Socceroos vs Peru below to see if Australia were able to book their place in their fifth straight FIFA World Cup.

