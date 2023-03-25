Relive all the action from the Socceroos vs Ecuador

The Subway Socceroos' first match on home soil since their 2022 FIFA World Cup heroics saw them go head to head against Ecuador at CommBank Stadium on Friday night.

Watch the full match replay along with all the highlights to see how they performed in the long-awaited encounter.

Socceroos vs Ecuador Full Match Replay

Socceroos vs Ecuador Mini Match

Socceroos vs Ecuador Highlights

The Subway Socceroos will be back in action against Ecuador this Tuesday. Watch all the action from 1900 AEDT, with kick off set for 1935 AEDT live and free on 10 BOLD and 10 Play

Match Day Two

Date: Tuesday, 28 March 2023

Venue: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Time: 7:35pm AEDT

Tickets: https://www.ticketmaster.com.au/

Broadcast: Live on 10 Bold, 10 Play and Paramount+

Watch the Subway Socceroos live and free on Network 10 and 10 Play

Socceroos Hub

2023 Subway Socceroos Fixtures

Australia to Welcome Home Socceroos in March

Football Hub

Football on 10 Play in 2023