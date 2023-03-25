Socceroos

Relive all the action from the Socceroos vs Ecuador

Catch up with all the action from the Socceroos' first match against Ecuador plus catch the second match this Tuesday live and free on 10 Play

The Subway Socceroos' first match on  home soil since their 2022 FIFA World Cup heroics saw them go head to head against Ecuador at CommBank Stadium on Friday night.

Watch the full match replay along with all the highlights to see how they performed in the long-awaited encounter.

The Subway Socceroos will be back in action against Ecuador this Tuesday. Watch all the action from 1900 AEDT, with kick off set for 1935 AEDT live and free on 10 BOLD and 10 Play

Match Day Two

Date: Tuesday, 28 March 2023

Venue: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Time: 7:35pm AEDT

Tickets: https://www.ticketmaster.com.au/

Broadcast: Live on 10 Bold, 10 Play and Paramount+

10 Football's Simon Hill previews the Subway Socceroos' upcoming encounters against Ecuador. Watch both matches live and free on 10 Play
Manchester City young gun Alex Robertson is one of the new fresh faces set to link up with the Socceroos next week
Watch both of the Subway Socceroos' encounters with Ecuador live and free on 10 Play
Fans can watch Socceroos matches LIVE and free on 10 Play
Sydney and Melbourne to host celebration matches against Ecuador