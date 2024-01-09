Socceroos

Preview: Socceroos vs Uzbekistan

Tuesday, 23 Jan

Arnold's side will round off their group stage commitments against Uzbekistan Thursday, January 23 (AEDT).

These two sides have met in both the 2011 and 2019 instalments of this competition.

(Photo by Martin Dokoupil/Getty Images)

The former saw the green and gold sweep past their opposition as they booked their place in the final with a resounding 6-0 victory.

The latter was far less straightforward, requiring a penalty shootout in the quarter finals with Mathew Leckie's spot kick sending the Socceroos through that evening.

