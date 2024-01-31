Socceroos

Preview: Socceroos vs Korea Republic

Watch the Subway Socceroos vs Korea Republic on Saturday, 3 Feb live and free on 10 and 10 Play

The AFC Asian Cup Quarter Finals are just around the corner with the Socceroos clash against Korea Republic live and free on 10 and 10 Play with the remaining fixtures exclusive to Paramount+.

Graham Arnold's Socceroos will go head to head against Jurgen Klinsmann's Korea Republic on Saturday, 3 February with kick off set for 0230 AEDT.

You will be able to watch all the action from the highly anticipated encounter live and free on 10 and 10 Play with coverage set to begin at 0200 AEDT.

The most memorable meeting for both of these sides was undoubtedly the 2015 Asian Cup Final in Sydney which saw the Green and Gold prevail in extra time thanks to James Troisi's winner.

Heung Min Son and South Korea will be out for revenge against the Socceroos on Saturday morning

It has recently clocked over nine years since that fateful night, but despite very different players set to grace the pitch come this weekend, there is one familiar face set to star for the Lions of Asia, a certain Heung Min Son.

The 2015 clash came in the infancy of Son's international career but it was his equaliser that sent that match to extra time.

He is now leading his nation as captain as they look to seek revenge against the Socceroos and address their Asian Cup drought which dates back over 60 years.

