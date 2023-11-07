Socceroos

LatestExtras2023 FixturesArticles
More
Back

Preview: Socceroos vs Bangladesh

Preview: Socceroos vs Bangladesh

Watch the Subway Socceroos' AFC World Cup Qualifier live and free on 10 and 10 Play

The next international window sees the Subway Socceroos return to Australia as they begin their journey to the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Graham Arnold's side have been placed in Group I alongside Lebanon, Palestine and Bangladesh.

They will begin their qualification against the latter at AAMI Park on Thursday, 16 November.

It will be a long awaited return home for the Socceroos with their last match down under having taken place eight months ago by the time their Bangladesh clash rolls around.

The Green & Gold were recently in London for two matches in October, you can relive the action from the England and New Zealand meetings below as we look ahead to the Socceroos' first competitive match this year.

Relive all the action from the Socceroos October matches

Subway Socceroos Fixtures

Watch all the action unfold on Thursday, 16 November with kick off at 8:10pm AEDT on 10 and 10 Play.

Watch the Subway Socceroos live and free on Network 10 and 10 Play

Relive all the action from the Socceroos October matches
NEXT STORY

Relive all the action from the Socceroos October matches

Advertisement

Related Articles

Relive all the action from the Socceroos October matches

Relive all the action from the Socceroos October matches

Catch up with all the action from the Socceroos' encounters against England and New Zealand on 10 Play
Preview: Socceroos' October Fixtures

Preview: Socceroos' October Fixtures

Find out all about the Subway Socceroos upcoming matches against England and New Zealand.
Subway Socceroos Squad Named for Historic October Fixtures

Subway Socceroos Squad Named for Historic October Fixtures

Watch both of the Subway Socceroos' October fixtures live and free on Network 10
Relive all the action from the Mexico vs Socceroos match

Relive all the action from the Mexico vs Socceroos match

Catch up with all the action from the Socceroos' encounter against Mexico with all the replays and highlights available on demand across 10 Play
Watch Mexico vs Socceroos live and free on 10 Play

Watch Mexico vs Socceroos live and free on 10 Play

Watch Mexico vs Subway Socceroos on Sunday, 10 September from 1130 AEST live and free on Network 10