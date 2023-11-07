Preview: Socceroos vs Bangladesh

The next international window sees the Subway Socceroos return to Australia as they begin their journey to the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Graham Arnold's side have been placed in Group I alongside Lebanon, Palestine and Bangladesh.

They will begin their qualification against the latter at AAMI Park on Thursday, 16 November.

It will be a long awaited return home for the Socceroos with their last match down under having taken place eight months ago by the time their Bangladesh clash rolls around.

The Green & Gold were recently in London for two matches in October, you can relive the action from the England and New Zealand meetings below as we look ahead to the Socceroos' first competitive match this year.

Relive all the action from the Socceroos October matches

Subway Socceroos Fixtures

Watch all the action unfold on Thursday, 16 November with kick off at 8:10pm AEDT on 10 and 10 Play.

Watch the Subway Socceroos live and free on Network 10 and 10 Play