Socceroos

LatestExtras2021/22 FixturesFootball Home
More
Back

Australia Takes Fourth Consecutive Win

Australia Takes Fourth Consecutive Win

Oman v Socceroos

The Socceroos are victorious with a 5-0 over Oman, breaking their 14-game unbeaten streak. This takes them to a 4-game unbeaten streak ahead of the Asia Cup. 

Making his starting debut for the Socceroos, Perth Glory star, Chris Ikonomidis shone as he scored one and set up another. With some upcoming changes to the lineup, it is likely Ikonomidis could score a more prominent role in the Australian team.

With the amount of goals scored by a team recently concerned with a lack of goals per game, this will certainly give the Socceroos a much needed boost heading into the Asia Cup. Though this game felt more like a training session behind closed doors and against a team not in fine form, the win will certainly be of benefit. 

Upcoming Socceroos games to be broadcast and LIVE-Streamed on 10 play to be announced soon. 






Relive all the action from the Socceroos vs Peru
NEXT STORY

Relive all the action from the Socceroos vs Peru

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Relive all the action from the Socceroos vs Peru

    Relive all the action from the Socceroos vs Peru

    Catch up with all of 10 play's highlights and extras from the Socceroos’ clash against Peru
    Simon Hill wraps up a memorable day for Australian Football

    Simon Hill wraps up a memorable day for Australian Football

    10 Football's Simon Hill places the Socceroos' latest milestone achievement into context as he takes a deep dive into the state of Australian football
    Simon Hill discusses Peru with South American football expert Tim Vickery

    Simon Hill discusses Peru with South American football expert Tim Vickery

    Network 10's Simon Hill discussed all things Peru with BBC's South American Football Correspondent Tim Vickery. Watch the do-or-die encounter from 0330 AEST on Tuesday, 14 June live and free on 10 and 10 play.
    The Final Hurdle: Socceroos vs Peru

    The Final Hurdle: Socceroos vs Peru

    The Socceroos’ 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualification campaign will come down to the wire as they prepare to face Peru in a do or die clash on Tuesday, June 14 AEST live and free on 10 and 10 play.
    Socceroos' squad for June's crucial FIFA World Cup play-offs confirmed

    Socceroos' squad for June's crucial FIFA World Cup play-offs confirmed

    Socceroos Head Coach Graham Arnold has today confirmed Australia’s squad for the nation’s forthcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ play-off campaign in Doha. Watch all the action live and free on 10 and 10 play