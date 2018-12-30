Australia Takes Fourth Consecutive Win

The Socceroos are victorious with a 5-0 over Oman, breaking their 14-game unbeaten streak. This takes them to a 4-game unbeaten streak ahead of the Asia Cup.



Making his starting debut for the Socceroos, Perth Glory star, Chris Ikonomidis shone as he scored one and set up another. With some upcoming changes to the lineup, it is likely Ikonomidis could score a more prominent role in the Australian team.



With the amount of goals scored by a team recently concerned with a lack of goals per game, this will certainly give the Socceroos a much needed boost heading into the Asia Cup. Though this game felt more like a training session behind closed doors and against a team not in fine form, the win will certainly be of benefit.



Upcoming Socceroos games to be broadcast and LIVE-Streamed on 10 play to be announced soon.

















