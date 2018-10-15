Socceroos Dominate Kuwait

Graham Arnold has started his second stint as Socceroos boss with a solid win against Kuwait.

Arnold last coached the team in 2007 and with him back at the helm, new players and a new philosophy, the team had everything to play for.



After a week of training in Dubai, the new-look team took on the ranked 159th team on their home soil in Kuwait City, and made it the first win for them in this part of the world. At the commencement of this match, the Socceroos were ranked 43.



The teams last went into battle against each other for the Asian Cup qualifier in Melbourne back in 2015.



The Australian team started strong and held the game early in the Kuwait half of the pitch



At the 12 minute mark, Australia took the first goal with Kuwait finding their own net after a strong delivery from Robbie Kruse.



The defenders were caught napping at the 21 minute mark, as Giannou scored his first international goal off a cross from Irvine.



Kuwait came back much stronger in the second half, but it was too late, the Socceroos found their stride and doubled the score to win four goals to zero with a total possession time of 58%.

Goals

First Half

12 Minutes - Khalid El Ebrahim (Kuwait) own goal 0-1

21 Minutes - Apostolos Giannou (Australia) 0-2



Second Half

82 Minutes - Tom Rogic (Australia) 0-3

88 Minutes - Awer Mabil (Australia) 0-4

