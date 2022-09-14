Kuol and Cummings headline the list of fresh faces added to Socceroos squad

The Central Coast Mariners striker will be a part of the 31-man Socceroos squad that is set to take on New Zealand in a two-match series in just over a week’s time.

He will be joined by his Scottish born Mariners teammate, Jason Cummings, who will join the Socceroos’ set up for the first after playing an integral part for his side last season with 10 Isuzu UTE A-League goals to his name since arriving in January.

There have also been a number of Tokyo 2020 Olyroos’ squad members who have been promoted with Keanu Baccus, Cameron Devlin, Ryan Strain and Tyrese Francois set to link up with the squad while Korean based defender Harrison Delbridge will also join the squad for the first time.

Graham Arnold said: “This camp is the last opportunity we will have to work with the squad ahead of November’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ tournament, and all players are competing for a spot in the final squad which will be announced in early November.”

“With two games in four days, this camp provides us with a unique opportunity to bring in some new players who can push for selection ahead of the FIFA World Cup™.”

“I’m excited to see a number of young Australian’s gaining great experience across Europe and throughout Asia, and it is important we bring them into the national team environment to build on our depth and assess their capabilities at this level,” continued Graham Arnold.

“We have been closely monitoring our players since qualifying for the FIFA World Cup™ and are regularly speaking with them about this opportunity. I can’t wait to get back into camp to work with our experienced group of players and the next generation of emerging stars.”

“The incentive couldn’t be bigger, there’s a place at the FIFA World Cup™ at stake and if you’re working hard and playing well then there’s an opportunity for you to represent your country on the biggest stage,” he said.

There has also been quite a surprise addition with Japan based goalkeeper, Mitch Langerak convinced to return to the international fold after his decision to remove himself from contention due to Japan’s strict COVID-19 restrictions.

“After speaking with Mitch, I understood his decision at the time was made for family reasons and the unique circumstances where he is living in Japan, which had strict protocols in place during the COVID pandemic. We value him highly both as a person and a player, and he continues to perform at a high level in the J-League,” Arnold explained.

Capped eight times for the Socceroos, Langerak said he was looking forward to returning to the Socceroos family.

“I am humbled and honoured to be given the opportunity to represent the Socceroos again,” he said.

It’s been a difficult few years for all of us. When I had made the decision to retire, we were in the middle of strict lockdowns in Japan and at the time, I was facing the prospect of spending months away from my wife and young children, so I had to make the hard call to step away from international football for my family. I am grateful for another opportunity, it was tough watching the team from afar and I was so happy for everyone when we qualified for the FIFA World Cup™ and I can’t wait to re-join my teammates in Brisbane.”

Upcoming Socceroos Fixtures

Date Time (AEST) Event Comp Location Watch 22 Sep 1930-2230, kick off 2000 Socceroos vs. New Zealand Friendly Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane Watch live and free on 10 and 10 play 25 Sep 1230-1530, kick off 1300 New Zealand vs. Socceroos Friendly Eden Park, Auckland Watch live and free on 10 and 10 play

