Whiz Kid Daniel Arzani puts away 1st International goal in 1st minute

Hungary v Socceroos

The Socceroos hit it out with Hungary in their final International Friendly before the FIFA 2018 World Cup, walking out with a 1-2 win over the home team.

The goalless first half saw the Australian team struggle to find form with a bevy of errors, slips and bad touches. Hungary were the better team, who played quicker and more aggressively, but were unable to put anything past the post after numerous goal attempts.

In the 74’, 19 year-old A-League whiz kid, Daniel Arzani was subbed onto the pitch, and within his first minute of play, score his first International goal to put the Socceroos ahead 0-1.

An equalizer came for Hungary in the 88’ in a moment of absolute calamity for the Australian team –Trent Sainsbury and keeper Brad Jones had a moment of misunderstanding as Sainsbury’s back pass floated into the back of his own net, bringing the score to 1-1.

In the final minutes, a comical moment seals the win for Australia, with a remarkable 2nd own goal – Daniel Arzani feeds a beautiful ball into the box, where Tamás Kádárs of Hungary makes defensive blunder and sends the ball past his keeper.

Time is up, and the Socceroos are victorious 1-2.

Relive all the action from the Socceroos vs Peru

    Catch up with all of 10 play's highlights and extras from the Socceroos’ clash against Peru
    10 Football's Simon Hill places the Socceroos' latest milestone achievement into context as he takes a deep dive into the state of Australian football
    Network 10's Simon Hill discussed all things Peru with BBC's South American Football Correspondent Tim Vickery. Watch the do-or-die encounter from 0330 AEST on Tuesday, 14 June live and free on 10 and 10 play.
    The Socceroos’ 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualification campaign will come down to the wire as they prepare to face Peru in a do or die clash on Tuesday, June 14 AEST live and free on 10 and 10 play.
    Socceroos Head Coach Graham Arnold has today confirmed Australia’s squad for the nation’s forthcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ play-off campaign in Doha. Watch all the action live and free on 10 and 10 play