Socceroos

LatestExtras2021/22 FixturesFootball Home
More
Back

Network Ten to Broadcast Hyundai A-League and Caltex Socceroos Matches

Network Ten to Broadcast Hyundai A-League and Caltex Socceroos Matches

2017 is heating up with the announcement of football coming LIVE to ONE in 2017, taking Australian Football to more fans than ever before

Network Ten will broadcast 27 Harvey Norman Saturday Night football Hyundai A-League games and all finals. The Saturday night fixture will include some of the biggest matches of season, highlighted by the hugely popular Sydney and Melbourne derbies. 

After the completion of the current round of World Cup Qualifiers this year, Caltex Socceroos matches will be shown on Network Ten from 2018. 

The country’s best commentary team featuring Mark Bosnich, Robbie Slater, Simon Hill, Adam Peacock, Andy Harper and Tara Rushton will guide fans through the Saturday night match LIVE on ONE from 7.30pm, as they deliver their world-class broadcast. 


Football on ONE



A-League and Socceroos coming soon to ONE


Relive all the action from the Socceroos vs Peru
NEXT STORY

Relive all the action from the Socceroos vs Peru

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Relive all the action from the Socceroos vs Peru

    Relive all the action from the Socceroos vs Peru

    Catch up with all of 10 play's highlights and extras from the Socceroos’ clash against Peru
    Simon Hill wraps up a memorable day for Australian Football

    Simon Hill wraps up a memorable day for Australian Football

    10 Football's Simon Hill places the Socceroos' latest milestone achievement into context as he takes a deep dive into the state of Australian football
    Simon Hill discusses Peru with South American football expert Tim Vickery

    Simon Hill discusses Peru with South American football expert Tim Vickery

    Network 10's Simon Hill discussed all things Peru with BBC's South American Football Correspondent Tim Vickery. Watch the do-or-die encounter from 0330 AEST on Tuesday, 14 June live and free on 10 and 10 play.
    The Final Hurdle: Socceroos vs Peru

    The Final Hurdle: Socceroos vs Peru

    The Socceroos’ 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualification campaign will come down to the wire as they prepare to face Peru in a do or die clash on Tuesday, June 14 AEST live and free on 10 and 10 play.
    Socceroos' squad for June's crucial FIFA World Cup play-offs confirmed

    Socceroos' squad for June's crucial FIFA World Cup play-offs confirmed

    Socceroos Head Coach Graham Arnold has today confirmed Australia’s squad for the nation’s forthcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ play-off campaign in Doha. Watch all the action live and free on 10 and 10 play