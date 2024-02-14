Italians are natural, inventive home cooks but such creativity is expressed thriftily and ingeniously more than with sophistication. It takes far more imagination to cook a delicious meal out of three or four ingredients and a wooden spoon, than using fifteen and as many kitchen gadgets!

In Silvia’s Italian Masterclass we are offered an intimate insight into Silvia’s kitchen, who loves nothing more than to share what she has learnt along the way, so that you too can muster the beauty of simple, Italian homecooking.

Ultimately, Silvia’s Italian Masterclass is for the accomplished home-cooks, the novice ones, those who love a kitchen gadget and those who don’t, those who like to improvise, and those who will follow the recipe to the t.