Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
Side Hustle - S1 Ep. 3
Comedy
Air Date: Wed 5 Jul 2023
The kids throw a yard sale. It's a success, but a miscommunication causes the toy storing their KidDING! money to be sold. The kids have to find the buyer before Tedward comes to collect his payment
EpisodesArticles
Episodes
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Season 1
About the Show
After accidentally setting their principal's boat on fire, best friends Lex, Presley, and Munchy create an app to get jobs to pay off their debt. They'll do whatever it takes - no matter how embarrassing - including working as human mannequins.