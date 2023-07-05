Side Hustle

Side Hustle - S1 Ep. 3
G | Comedy

Air Date: Wed 5 Jul 2023

The kids throw a yard sale. It's a success, but a miscommunication causes the toy storing their KidDING! money to be sold. The kids have to find the buyer before Tedward comes to collect his payment

After accidentally setting their principal's boat on fire, best friends Lex, Presley, and Munchy create an app to get jobs to pay off their debt. They'll do whatever it takes - no matter how embarrassing - including working as human mannequins.