Shutter Island

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Shutter Island
MA15+ | Movies

Air Date: Tue 12 Mar 2024

When U.S. Marshal Teddy Daniels arrives at the asylum for the criminally insane on Shutter Island, he uncovers terrifying truths about the island and finds out some places never let you go.

Episodes
Articles

Episodes

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

2010

About the Show

When U.S. Marshal Teddy Daniels arrives at the asylum for the criminally insane on Shutter Island, he uncovers terrifying truths about the island and finds out some places never let you go.