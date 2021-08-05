Sign in to watch this video
Shivers
Movies
Air Date: Thu 5 Aug 2021Expires: in about 1 month
A cult favorite, Shivers is David Cronenberg's feature-length debut about parasites invading a luxury apartment complex and turning its residents into violent, sex-crazed maniacs. THIS FILM IS RATED R18+. IT CONTAINS HIGH IMPACT MATERIAL THAT IS RESTRICTED TO ADULTS ONLY
1975
About the Show
