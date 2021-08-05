Shivers

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Shivers
R18+ | Movies

Air Date: Thu 5 Aug 2021Expires: in about 1 month

A cult favorite, Shivers is David Cronenberg's feature-length debut about parasites invading a luxury apartment complex and turning its residents into violent, sex-crazed maniacs. THIS FILM IS RATED R18+. IT CONTAINS HIGH IMPACT MATERIAL THAT IS RESTRICTED TO ADULTS ONLY

Movie

Watch

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

1975

About the Show

A cult favorite, Shivers is David Cronenberg's feature-length debut about parasites invading a luxury apartment complex and turning its residents into violent, sex-crazed maniacs.