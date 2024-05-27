Shimmer & Shine

Shimmer And Shine - S4 Ep. 3
G | Kids

Zeta traps the girls in a magic bubble, Tala, Nahal and Parisa team up with the girls' Zahracorns to free them. // Shimmer, Shine and Leah meet Rubi, a Rainbow Genie-In-Training.

Episodes
22 mins

S4 Ep. 11 - The Dragon Rider

Shimmer, Shine and Leah explore the Dragon Forest and meet Farnaz, a Dragon Rider who teaches them to ride dragons! Zeta takes a flock of dragons, including Farnaz's, they must work together to stop her.

22 mins

S4 Ep. 10 - Buddies In A Bottle / The Gem Hunt

Zeta and Zac get trapped inside a magic bottle, must find a way out before all their friends get sucked inside too! // Zeta tries to stop the kids from finding her secret lair.

22 mins

S4 Ep. 9 - The Sky Garden / The Dragon Zahracorn

Adara's flowers won't bloom, the girls and Minu travel to a Sky Garden to find a Zummingbird to help // Shimmer, Shine and Leah travel to the Dragon Forest as they help Shaun track down a magical creature

22 mins

S4 Ep. 8 - The Zahracorn Salon / Zahracorn Tickles

The girls partake in a Zahracorn Race. Zeta and Nazboo enter with a tiny, speedy Zahracorn named Tickles. // The girls take Adara's Zahracorn to the salon, but must track her down when she gets spooked.

22 mins

S4 Ep. 7 - The Painting Gem / Longest Day Ever

Zeta gets hold of a magical painting gem, she creates lots of troublesome art // Leah accidentally wishes for the day to last forever, the kids must find a way to make the moon come up to end the day.

22 mins

S4 Ep. 6 - Rainbows To The Rescue / Daydreams Come True

Flight magic disappears from Zahramay Skies, Rubi and the girls try to set things right, using rainbows to get around. // Zeta combines Daydream Dust with Dream Come True Dust and it wreaks havoc.

22 mins

S4 Ep. 5 - The Zahra-Star / Lightning Strikes Twice

Shimmer and Zahrora accidentally cause some trouble when they visit Zahraconia. // The girls meet Shaya's twin brother Shaun. Help them when their magic combines to form a powerful Lightning Burst Cloud

22 mins

S4 Ep. 4 - Costume Chaos / Potion School

Costumes get magically stuck on Shimmer, Shine and Leah, they must find a special feather to undo the magic. // Zeta impersonates the girls' potions teacher and tricks them into helping her brew a potion.

Season 4