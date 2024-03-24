Shimmer And Shine - S4 Ep. 3

Episodes
S4 Ep. 6 - Rainbows To The Rescue / Daydreams Come True
Flight magic disappears from Zahramay Skies, Rubi and the girls try to set things right, using rainbows to get around. // Zeta combines Daydream Dust with Dream Come True Dust and it wreaks havoc.
S4 Ep. 5 - The Zahra-Star / Lightning Strikes Twice
Shimmer and Zahrora accidentally cause some trouble when they visit Zahraconia. // The girls meet Shaya's twin brother Shaun. Help them when their magic combines to form a powerful Lightning Burst Cloud
S4 Ep. 4 - Costume Chaos / Potion School
Costumes get magically stuck on Shimmer, Shine and Leah, they must find a special feather to undo the magic. // Zeta impersonates the girls' potions teacher and tricks them into helping her brew a potion.
S4 Ep. 3 - Pets To The Rescue / Runaway Rainbow
Zeta traps the girls in a magic bubble, Tala, Nahal and Parisa team up with the girls' Zahracorns to free them. // Shimmer, Shine and Leah meet Rubi, a Rainbow Genie-In-Training.
S4 Ep. 2 - Welcome To Zahramay Skies
Shimmer, Shine and Leah travel to Zahramay Skies and meet Adara, the Stardust Princess. Zeta shows up and lets all of Adara's stars loose, the girls must work together to retrieve the stars.