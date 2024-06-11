Shimmer And Shine - S4 Ep. 24

Episodes
S4 Ep. 25 - Zeacorn Cove / Lights Of Oceanea
Uzma takes the magic jewel that powers Zeacorn Cove, the girls and their Zeacorns friends try to retrieve it // The girls and Arabella discover magic in a secret cave, but Zeta takes the magic for herself
S4 Ep. 24 - Ladybugs On The Loose / Zeta The Powerless
Magical ladybugs escape from Samira's palace, the girls must get them back before Zeta cause trouble. // Zeta loses faith in her sorcery abilities, Shimmer, Shine and Leah help her.
S4 Ep. 23 - Zadazzler Dizzaster / Hotdog Havoc
Zeta wreaks havoc when she enchants her sister's new zadazzling wand. // Zac opens a hotdog stand in Zahramay Falls, Zeta tries using the hotdogs to make her most powerful potion yet.
S4 Ep. 22 - Zeashell Surprise / The Zahramay Zuffer-Puff
The girls help the Zeashell Genie make surprisefilled zeashells. // The girls run into trouble when Zeta enlists a cute magic-sucking fish to suck up their wish magic.
S4 Ep. 21 - Found You Day / Nazboo Loses A Tooth
Zeta's upset when Nazboo abandons her on their special day, because he's planning a surprise party // Nazboo loses one of his baby teeth, Zeta schemes to get a powerful present from the Tooth Flitter.
S4 Ep. 20 - The Sea Enchantress / The Dance Of The Jellyfish
Zeta goes toe-to-toe with a powerful Sea Enchantress named Uzma. // When Arabella flubs a wish grant, the girls must quickly fix her mistake or else the Dance of the Jellyfish will be ruined.
S4 Ep. 19 - Journey To Zahramay Oceana
Shimmer, Shine and Leah go to Zahramay Oceanea to help train a young genie-in-training named Arabella. Zeta shows up and tries to take over Oceanea, it's up to the girls and their new friend to stop her