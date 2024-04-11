Shimmer And Shine - S4 Ep. 24

Episodes
S4 Ep. 26 - Zahra-Zkunked / The Sorcerenie
Zeta and Nazboo get zkunked by a smelly Zahramay zkunk Shimmer, Shine and Leah help them // Zeta teams up with Shimmer, Shine, Leah and Princess Samira to stop Uzma from taking the magic from Zahramay Falls
S4 Ep. 25 - Zeacorn Cove / Lights Of Oceanea
Uzma takes the magic jewel that powers Zeacorn Cove, the girls and their Zeacorns friends try to retrieve it // The girls and Arabella discover magic in a secret cave, but Zeta takes the magic for herself