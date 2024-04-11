Shimmer & Shine

Shimmer And Shine - S4 Ep. 24
G | Kids

Magical ladybugs escape from Samira's palace, the girls must get them back before Zeta cause trouble. // Zeta loses faith in her sorcery abilities, Shimmer, Shine and Leah help her.

22 mins

S4 Ep. 26 - Zahra-Zkunked / The Sorcerenie

Zeta and Nazboo get zkunked by a smelly Zahramay zkunk Shimmer, Shine and Leah help them // Zeta teams up with Shimmer, Shine, Leah and Princess Samira to stop Uzma from taking the magic from Zahramay Falls

22 mins

S4 Ep. 25 - Zeacorn Cove / Lights Of Oceanea

Uzma takes the magic jewel that powers Zeacorn Cove, the girls and their Zeacorns friends try to retrieve it // The girls and Arabella discover magic in a secret cave, but Zeta takes the magic for herself

22 mins

S4 Ep. 24 - Ladybugs On The Loose / Zeta The Powerless

Season 4