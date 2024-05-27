Shimmer & Shine

Shimmer And Shine - S4 Ep. 2
G | Kids

Shimmer, Shine and Leah travel to Zahramay Skies and meet Adara, the Stardust Princess. Zeta shows up and lets all of Adara's stars loose, the girls must work together to retrieve the stars.

Episodes
Episodes

22 mins

S4 Ep. 11 - The Dragon Rider

Shimmer, Shine and Leah explore the Dragon Forest and meet Farnaz, a Dragon Rider who teaches them to ride dragons! Zeta takes a flock of dragons, including Farnaz's, they must work together to stop her.

22 mins

S4 Ep. 10 - Buddies In A Bottle / The Gem Hunt

Zeta and Zac get trapped inside a magic bottle, must find a way out before all their friends get sucked inside too! // Zeta tries to stop the kids from finding her secret lair.

22 mins

S4 Ep. 9 - The Sky Garden / The Dragon Zahracorn

Adara's flowers won't bloom, the girls and Minu travel to a Sky Garden to find a Zummingbird to help // Shimmer, Shine and Leah travel to the Dragon Forest as they help Shaun track down a magical creature

22 mins

S4 Ep. 8 - The Zahracorn Salon / Zahracorn Tickles

The girls partake in a Zahracorn Race. Zeta and Nazboo enter with a tiny, speedy Zahracorn named Tickles. // The girls take Adara's Zahracorn to the salon, but must track her down when she gets spooked.

22 mins

S4 Ep. 7 - The Painting Gem / Longest Day Ever

Zeta gets hold of a magical painting gem, she creates lots of troublesome art // Leah accidentally wishes for the day to last forever, the kids must find a way to make the moon come up to end the day.

22 mins

S4 Ep. 6 - Rainbows To The Rescue / Daydreams Come True

Flight magic disappears from Zahramay Skies, Rubi and the girls try to set things right, using rainbows to get around. // Zeta combines Daydream Dust with Dream Come True Dust and it wreaks havoc.

22 mins

S4 Ep. 5 - The Zahra-Star / Lightning Strikes Twice

Shimmer and Zahrora accidentally cause some trouble when they visit Zahraconia. // The girls meet Shaya's twin brother Shaun. Help them when their magic combines to form a powerful Lightning Burst Cloud

22 mins

S4 Ep. 4 - Costume Chaos / Potion School

Costumes get magically stuck on Shimmer, Shine and Leah, they must find a special feather to undo the magic. // Zeta impersonates the girls' potions teacher and tricks them into helping her brew a potion.

Season 4