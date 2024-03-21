Shimmer & Shine

Shimmer And Shine - S4 Ep. 2
G | Kids

22 mins

S4 Ep. 6 - Rainbows To The Rescue / Daydreams Come True

Flight magic disappears from Zahramay Skies, Rubi and the girls try to set things right, using rainbows to get around. // Zeta combines Daydream Dust with Dream Come True Dust and it wreaks havoc.

22 mins

S4 Ep. 5 - The Zahra-Star / Lightning Strikes Twice

Shimmer and Zahrora accidentally cause some trouble when they visit Zahraconia. // The girls meet Shaya's twin brother Shaun. Help them when their magic combines to form a powerful Lightning Burst Cloud

22 mins

S4 Ep. 4 - Costume Chaos / Potion School

Costumes get magically stuck on Shimmer, Shine and Leah, they must find a special feather to undo the magic. // Zeta impersonates the girls' potions teacher and tricks them into helping her brew a potion.

22 mins

S4 Ep. 3 - Pets To The Rescue / Runaway Rainbow

Zeta traps the girls in a magic bubble, Tala, Nahal and Parisa team up with the girls' Zahracorns to free them. // Shimmer, Shine and Leah meet Rubi, a Rainbow Genie-In-Training.

22 mins

S4 Ep. 2 - Welcome To Zahramay Skies

Shimmer, Shine and Leah travel to Zahramay Skies and meet Adara, the Stardust Princess. Zeta shows up and lets all of Adara's stars loose, the girls must work together to retrieve the stars.

22 mins

S4 Ep. 1 - Oceans Collide / Par-Tea Time

Zeta takes some of Ula's powerful gems, Shimmer, Shine, Leah, Nila and Ula must work together to stop her.// The girls go looking for the Zahramay Tea Flower, their quest becomes complicated.

Season 4