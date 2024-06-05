Shimmer & Shine

Shimmer And Shine - S4 Ep. 16
G | Kids

An enchanted treasure map leads Shimmer, Shine, Leah and Farnaz to the powerful Dragon Gem. But Zeta gets ahold of the gem, it's up to Farnaz and the girls to get it back before Zeta becomes too powerful.

Episodes
22 mins

S4 Ep. 25 - Zeacorn Cove / Lights Of Oceanea

Uzma takes the magic jewel that powers Zeacorn Cove, the girls and their Zeacorns friends try to retrieve it // The girls and Arabella discover magic in a secret cave, but Zeta takes the magic for herself

22 mins

S4 Ep. 24 - Ladybugs On The Loose / Zeta The Powerless

Magical ladybugs escape from Samira's palace, the girls must get them back before Zeta cause trouble. // Zeta loses faith in her sorcery abilities, Shimmer, Shine and Leah help her.

22 mins

S4 Ep. 23 - Zadazzler Dizzaster / Hotdog Havoc

Zeta wreaks havoc when she enchants her sister's new zadazzling wand. // Zac opens a hotdog stand in Zahramay Falls, Zeta tries using the hotdogs to make her most powerful potion yet.

22 mins

S4 Ep. 22 - Zeashell Surprise / The Zahramay Zuffer-Puff

The girls help the Zeashell Genie make surprisefilled zeashells. // The girls run into trouble when Zeta enlists a cute magic-sucking fish to suck up their wish magic.

22 mins

S4 Ep. 21 - Found You Day / Nazboo Loses A Tooth

Zeta's upset when Nazboo abandons her on their special day, because he's planning a surprise party // Nazboo loses one of his baby teeth, Zeta schemes to get a powerful present from the Tooth Flitter.

22 mins

S4 Ep. 20 - The Sea Enchantress / The Dance Of The Jellyfish

Zeta goes toe-to-toe with a powerful Sea Enchantress named Uzma. // When Arabella flubs a wish grant, the girls must quickly fix her mistake or else the Dance of the Jellyfish will be ruined.

22 mins

S4 Ep. 19 - Journey To Zahramay Oceana

Shimmer, Shine and Leah go to Zahramay Oceanea to help train a young genie-in-training named Arabella. Zeta shows up and tries to take over Oceanea, it's up to the girls and their new friend to stop her

22 mins

S4 Ep. 18 - Nazboo Come Home / Surfing The Skies

Nazboo helps a genie with his deliveries, Zeta worries she's lost him and the girls' help. // The girls learn to cloud surf, Shine gets excited and tries to ride the biggest wave at Cloud Beach.

Season 4