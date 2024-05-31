Shimmer And Shine - S4 Ep. 11

Episodes
S4 Ep. 11 - The Dragon Rider
Shimmer, Shine and Leah explore the Dragon Forest and meet Farnaz, a Dragon Rider who teaches them to ride dragons! Zeta takes a flock of dragons, including Farnaz's, they must work together to stop her.
S4 Ep. 10 - Buddies In A Bottle / The Gem Hunt
Zeta and Zac get trapped inside a magic bottle, must find a way out before all their friends get sucked inside too! // Zeta tries to stop the kids from finding her secret lair.
S4 Ep. 9 - The Sky Garden / The Dragon Zahracorn
Adara's flowers won't bloom, the girls and Minu travel to a Sky Garden to find a Zummingbird to help // Shimmer, Shine and Leah travel to the Dragon Forest as they help Shaun track down a magical creature
S4 Ep. 8 - The Zahracorn Salon / Zahracorn Tickles
The girls partake in a Zahracorn Race. Zeta and Nazboo enter with a tiny, speedy Zahracorn named Tickles. // The girls take Adara's Zahracorn to the salon, but must track her down when she gets spooked.
S4 Ep. 7 - The Painting Gem / Longest Day Ever
Zeta gets hold of a magical painting gem, she creates lots of troublesome art // Leah accidentally wishes for the day to last forever, the kids must find a way to make the moon come up to end the day.
S4 Ep. 6 - Rainbows To The Rescue / Daydreams Come True
Flight magic disappears from Zahramay Skies, Rubi and the girls try to set things right, using rainbows to get around. // Zeta combines Daydream Dust with Dream Come True Dust and it wreaks havoc.
S4 Ep. 5 - The Zahra-Star / Lightning Strikes Twice
Shimmer and Zahrora accidentally cause some trouble when they visit Zahraconia. // The girls meet Shaya's twin brother Shaun. Help them when their magic combines to form a powerful Lightning Burst Cloud